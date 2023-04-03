MLGW crews working to restore power to Memphians after Friday storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers lights are back on after going 48 without power because of severe weather Friday.

MLGW says a whopping 40,000 customers were without power over the last couple days.

That number stands at just under 4,000 customers.

Sunday, MLGW says they were hoping to have 98% of customers back online by midnight.

They reached their goal before 9:00 PM Sunday.

However, they say a majority of the outages remaining are in the Sea Isle and Yorkshire neighborhoods.

Heavy winds and rain knocked down trees, powerlines and power to thousands around Memphis Friday.

After stormy skies cleared Saturday morning, tragedy was discovered...three weather related deaths.

“I hate that there couldn’t nothing do to save them,” said neighbor Nichols Gambill.

Nichols Gambill lives next to the home where the bodies of a mother and two children were discovered on South Edgemore Road near the airport.

Their bodies were found by police, after Gambill says he told police he was concerned about the family after a tree was on their house and he hadn’t seen him Saturday morning.

“If I hadn’t of did what I did, how long would they have stayed in that house,” said Gambill.

MLGW says at one point nearly 37,000 customers were in the dark.

Two days later some still are.

Thaer Ginem, Owner of The Superior Shop near Perkins and I-240, says they lost power just after 10:00 Friday night, but he kept the store open over the weekend.

“We’re here, looking now trying to find what they’re looking for to match up with shoes or whatever outfit they’re looking for,” said owner of The Superior Shop Thaer Ginem. “We’re here to help them out.”

MLGW and contracted crews from Nashville and Kentucky could be spotted from Oakhaven, Parkway Village to East Memphis Sunday.

Ginem says his store has been without power for 48 hours, but applauds MLGW crews working outside of his business

“It damaged the entire powerlines, from here all the way down to airport,” said Ginem. “They came.. thank God for MLGW..they came right away Friday night. They were here working non-stop trying to get the power back up.”

MLGW says heavy winds Friday knocked out power to 15 different schools.

At last check that number is down to four, Getwell Elementary, Oakhaven High School, Oakhaven Elementary and Sheffield High School.

MLGW says they are prioritizing restoring power to those schools.

Action News 5 reached out to MSCS about the affected schools but did not hear back.

MLGW asks if you see crews clearing debris, tree trimming, or working on power restoration to avoid them, if possible.

You can report an outage by calling MLGW and reporting to them directly.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.