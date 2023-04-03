Advertise with Us
Memphis Police to host hiring expo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will host its first hiring expo of the year on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the academy located at 170 N. Main Street.

Officer Christopher Freeman, who is part of the Memphis Police Department’s recruiting team, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the incentives that are being offered for new officers and what police need to bring with them to the event.

Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

