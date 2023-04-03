Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis city councilman assists in arrest of 2 alleged car thieves, police say

Brooke Peters and Jesse Clampitt
Brooke Peters and Jesse Clampitt(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle assisted in the arrest of two alleged car thieves on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say that on Friday, Councilman Carlisle witnessed a crash at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Truce Parkway.

Police say Carlisle took photos at the scene when a man and woman both involved in the crash took off in their car.

Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle (left)
Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle (left)(WMC)

Officers were able to locate and capture the suspects based on Councilman Carlisle’s pictures, police say.

The pair’s vehicle was found to be stolen, according to police. Police say the stolen vehicle was significantly damaged, and an innocent bystander’s vehicle was also damaged.

Jesse Clampitt, 25, and Brooke Peters, 26, are charged with felony theft of property, felony drug possession (methamphetamine), and leaving the scene of an accident.

Clampitt, the driver, is also charged with not having a driver’s license. He was released on his own recognizance Saturday and is scheduled to appear in court April 20.

Peters is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

