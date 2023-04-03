McDonald’s, local Arkansas franchisees team up to serve free hot meals to those affected by recent tornadoes

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Local Arkansas McDonald’s restaurant operators and McDonald’s USA are serving thousands of free, hot meals to Cross County, Arkansas residents impacted by the recent tornado outbreak.

Meals will be available in the McDonald’s parking lot at 1798 N. Falls Boulevard in Wynne starting on Monday, April 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 4 through Wednesday, Apr. 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hot and fresh meals will be available to go, including cheeseburgers, small fries, McNuggets, apple slices, and bottled water.

Local McDonald’s restaurant employees will hand out the meals through a makeshift drive-thru set up in the restaurant parking lot―they will also help guide traffic into the parking lot.

As Arkansans, we come to the aid of our neighbors and our community when a tragedy like this strikes. We’re also fortunate because we are not alone. Our local, regional, and national partners at McDonald’s have stepped forward to support those affected by the tornados as well as the volunteers who have flooded into the impacted areas to help. We are grateful for that support as we continue the work to make our communities here in Arkansas whole again.”

