McDonald’s, local Arkansas franchisees team up to serve free hot meals to those affected by recent tornadoes

Arkansas locals McDonald's restaurant operators and McDonald's USA are providing free hot meals...
Arkansas locals McDonald's restaurant operators and McDonald's USA are providing free hot meals to residents impacted by Friday's storms in Cross County, Arkansas starting on Monday, April 3.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Local Arkansas McDonald’s restaurant operators and McDonald’s USA are serving thousands of free, hot meals to Cross County, Arkansas residents impacted by the recent tornado outbreak.

Meals will be available in the McDonald’s parking lot at 1798 N. Falls Boulevard in Wynne starting on Monday, April 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 4 through Wednesday, Apr. 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hot and fresh meals will be available to go, including cheeseburgers, small fries, McNuggets, apple slices, and bottled water.

Local McDonald’s restaurant employees will hand out the meals through a makeshift drive-thru set up in the restaurant parking lot―they will also help guide traffic into the parking lot.

