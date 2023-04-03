Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do...
Woman tried to abduct child during minor league baseball game, police say
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
Suspect identified
Suspect identified in Privé Restaurant shooting, says police
Student killed in shooting at Knoxville school
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say

Latest News

Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
More severe weather forecast for battered South, Midwest
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left,...
Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case
Brooke Peters and Jesse Clampitt
Memphis city councilman assists in arrest of 2 alleged car thieves, police say
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together
Isle de Jean Charles is sinking from climate change and rising sea levels, pushing a Native...
Listening to America - Climate Change