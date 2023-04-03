Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts

Nashville students were encouraged to stage walkouts and march to the capitol Monday one week after the deadly shooting at The Covenant School.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - March For Our Lives called on Nashville students to participate in walkouts and a march to the capitol on Monday as part of a movement to encourage Tennessee lawmakers to make changes to the state’s gun laws.

The walkouts began at exactly 10:13 a.m. on Monday, which is when police started getting calls for help from people inside The Covenant School on March 27.

Youth from colleges and schools throughout Nashville left their classrooms and marched to the Tennessee Capitol to demand action from the state’s politicians in banning assault weapons.

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty announced they will be introducing the SAFE (Security Aid For Every) School Act, which aims to provide funding to Tennessee schools to hire veterans and off-duty officers as school safety officers.

The proposal would establish a $900 million grant program for public and private schools to train and employ former law enforcement officers and current off-duty officers to provide security on their campuses. The funding would also be available for schools to train teachers, add more physical security, and purchase the necessary equipment for the school safety officers.

Monday’s march culminated at the Capitol steps, after which youth activists, survivors, and families of shooting victims took turns speaking. Rep. Bo Mitchell, Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, and Abigail Taylor of Nashville’s Board of Public Education were also in attendance.

