Man accused of shooting MPD officers given $800K bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of shooting two Memphis police officers was given a bond of $800,000.

Charles Williams II is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Thursday night on East Raines Road.

Two officers encountered the suspect and gave chase on foot along East Raines. During the chase, shots were fired, and all three were wounded.

Both the officers have since been released from the hospital.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.