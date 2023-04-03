Advertise with Us
Man accused of shooting MPD officers given $800K bond

Charles Williams II
Charles Williams II(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of shooting two Memphis police officers was given a bond of $800,000.

Charles Williams II is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened  Thursday night on East Raines Road.

Two officers encountered the suspect and gave chase on foot along East Raines. During the chase, shots were fired, and all three were wounded.

Both the officers have since been released from the hospital.

