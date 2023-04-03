Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Local real estate developer closes on purchase of historic Sterick Building

Sterick Building
Sterick Building(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, Stuart Harris, principal of Constellation Properties, announced that his team closed on the purchase of the historic Sterick Building at the corner of North B.B. King Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

Their agreement also resolves outstanding issues regarding a ground lease that had previously divorced the property from the actual land on which it sits.

“This deal would not have been possible without a number of local and national investors who share our commitment to making sure this historic building sees a bright new future,” says Harris. “I also want to thank Equitable, CBRE, Henry Grosvenor on behalf of the sellers’ families, and the Downtown Memphis Commission for their steadfast partnership and belief in our vision.”

Harris previously oversaw the redevelopment of The Commonwealth building at 240 Madison Avenue on behalf of lead investor Michael Cook, CEO of SouthernSun Asset Management.

In addition to the acquisition of the Sterick, Constellation Properties has also purchased parcels between The Commonwealth and the Sterick at 220 Madison Avenue and 224 Madison Avenue for future development.

Known as “the Queen of the South,” the Sterick Building is a 340,000-square-foot, 29-story, Gothic Revival skyscraper that was the tallest building in the American South from the time of its completion in 1929 until 1957.

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 but has been vacant since 1986.

Constellation’s acquisition unites the building and ground for the first time in the Sterick’s existence.

The full redevelopment plan and eventual uses for the Sterick Building are still under consideration.

When the redevelopment scenarios are finalized, Constellation will be seeking additional strategic resources, including appropriate public incentives.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do...
Woman tried to abduct child during minor league baseball game, police say
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
Suspect identified
Suspect identified in Privé Restaurant shooting, says police
Student killed in shooting at Knoxville school
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say

Latest News

CNE Gaming Holdings LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, purchased the...
Cherokee Nation Entertainment celebrates acquisition of Gold Strike Casino with ribbon cutting
Robotic servers lend helping hand at Memphis Mexican restaurant
Robotic servers lend helping hand at Memphis Mexican restaurant
The Lake District is still in its first phase of development, although some homes and...
Auction canceled as Lake District owner files for bankruptcy
Cherokee Nation Entertainment celebrates acquisition of Gold Strike Casino with ribbon cutting
Cherokee Nation Entertainment celebrates acquisition of Gold Strike Casino with ribbon cutting