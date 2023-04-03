‘It looked like a bomb went off’: Tornado ravages Readyville in Rutherford County

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tornado “wiped out” the Readyville community early Saturday which prompted the Rutherford County Mayor, Joe Carr, to request a state of emergency request to Gov. Bill Lee.

“It looked like a bomb went off,” Carr said in a media release describing the situation.

The tornado destroyed many homes on Readyville Street, the historic Readyville Mill, Reed’s Produce and Garden Center, and the Tilford Lumber Co. building.

The mayor added that the storm also ripped off the roof of the U.S. Post Office. All town residents were found, however, and only a few suffered minor injuries.

“Some homes eerily were left untouched,” Carr said.

Homes along U.S. Highway 70 South, John Bragg Highway, also had damage.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the tornado touched down near the Rutherford-Cannon county line. The Director of the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Chris Clark, sent a letter to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency requesting a state of emergency declaration.

“The request will make sure rescue and recovery efforts are not hindered,” Clark said.

Officials said emergency responders searched for residents in the dark and continued the rescue operations after daylight.

The Rutherford County Highway Department has helped clear roads along with volunteers. The Solid Waste Department Director developed plans to remove debris. Volunteers will be coordinated to help clean the debris on Sunday.

A volunteer center will be set up beginning at 8 a.m., Sunday at New Hope Church of Christ at 4296 Murfreesboro Road near Readyville. Volunteers and impacted residents will need to check in and get an armband. They should also bring work gloves and hard-soled shoes. New Hope Church of Christ at 4296 Murfreesboro Road opened the church for victims and first responders for restroom facilities.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Westside Elementary School oat 3714 Murfreesboro Road in Readyville.

Middle Tennessee Electric is working to restore power to the perimeter and commercial buildings. Gas companies serving the area were checking gas delivery.

Carr met with Cannon County Mayor Greg Mitchell to support the rescue efforts in both counties.

“They showed compassion and kindness at a time of great loss,” Carr said. “We don’t know how good our people are until they rise to the occasion. I could not be more proud.”

The tornado struck just before 2 a.m., drawing a response by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue.

