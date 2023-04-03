Friends of the Library to host Spring Book Sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Friends of the Library are hosting the Spring Book Sale April 20 – 23 at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Friends of the Library Board Member Mary Aronov joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the thousands of books, CDs, and DVDs up for grabs.

Aronov also talked about how the money raised during the book sale will be put to work to benefit the community.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.