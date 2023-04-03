Advertise with Us
Friends of the Library to host Spring Book Sale

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Friends of the Library are hosting the Spring Book Sale April 20 – 23 at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Friends of the Library Board Member Mary Aronov joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the thousands of books, CDs, and DVDs up for grabs.

Aronov also talked about how the money raised during the book sale will be put to work to benefit the community.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

