First Alert to strong thunderstorms mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are pushing through the Mid-South early this morning, but rain will be east of our area by 9 am. The rest of the day will be dry with gradually decreasing clouds. We will have more sunshine in the late afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s. It will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds and breezy. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with south winds at 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s and winds out of the southeast 10-15 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be Mostly Cloudy, breezy and humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s. By Tuesday night, a cold front will approach from the west. Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, will move through on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. The front stalls over the region Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep chances for showers in the forecast both days. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible this weekend, most of the area will remain dry. If you are doing any Easter egg hunts, rain should not have a big impact on plans. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.