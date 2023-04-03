Dogs, other valuables stolen during house burglary in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a house burglary that took place in Cordova on March 31.

Police say the thieves gained entry into a residence on Oak Moss Cove by pushing out a window air conditioner unit.

Purses, televisions, shoes, watches, two French bulldogs, and one English bulldog were taken, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

