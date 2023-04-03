Covington officials confirm that cleanup and recovery is underway

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Clean up efforts continue in Tipton County after Friday night storms destroyed many homes, business and even schools.

Some residents at Covington village told Action News 5, they would rate their homes damage a ten out of ten , but they also said they are grateful for the communities help.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Ruby Rudd said. “I can’t explain it,” Cody Taylor said. “We have to recover you know what I’m saying. Move on I guess.”

Ruby Rudd and Cody Taylor are both residents at Covington Village. A place they call home, hit hard by the storms.

“We were surprised when we came outside, how much damage it did,” Rudd said. " It didn’t last a long time. It was maybe like ten or fifteen minutes. This one hit us then it was gone. We didn’t realize the damage until we went outside.”

Some buildings are without roofs, blown out windows, down powerlines, trees and signs down. A job not too big for volunteers hands to handle.

“Whatever we do, it’s with an eye towards helping the community recover,” volunteer David Benham said.

Over 350 volunteers all around the city. Many lending a helping hand, some providing food.

“One thing we pride ourselves is meeting the need of people,” pastor Shawn Moses said. “At the end of the day trees have to be cut down but when people don’t have anything to eat that’s a different story.”

Members of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church took a different approach. Meeting the immediate need. Providing home cooked meals to families.

As volunteers find different ways to help those affected, the goal remains the same.

“The motto we go by is build back better,” Moses said. “That means whatever state we find ourselves in, once we link together, churches, communities, and officials. We link together we will come back better and stronger than we were before.”

If you are interested in volunteering, there are sign up efforts at Cobb Parr Memorial Park.

