American Way middle school closed due to power outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Way middle school has announced that they will be closed on Monday April 3 due to power outage issues.

This outage is following severe weather and storms that contributed to a number of power outages within the community.

The school will be working closely with MLGW to ensure that the power is restored in a timely fashion.

