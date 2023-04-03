Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
American Way middle school closed due to power outage

American Way middle announces closings
American Way middle announces closings(WLOX)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Way middle school has announced that they will be closed on Monday April 3 due to power outage issues.

This outage is following severe weather and storms that contributed to a number of power outages within the community.

The school will be working closely with MLGW to ensure that the power is restored in a timely fashion.

