American Way middle school closed due to power outage
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Way middle school has announced that they will be closed on Monday April 3 due to power outage issues.
This outage is following severe weather and storms that contributed to a number of power outages within the community.
The school will be working closely with MLGW to ensure that the power is restored in a timely fashion.
