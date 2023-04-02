Wynne residents say deadly tornado happened in a flash

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A deadly tornado that killed at least four, and injured dozens “happened in a hurry” according to those who survived.

“It came up so quickly and it left just as quickly,” said Darlene Hill.

Hill was one of the many who were out surveying the damaged town of around 8,000 on Saturday after the Mid-South was hit with another round of deadly tornados Friday night.

“It was the craziest experience of my life. I can’t even put it into words,” Trent Larsen told Action News 5.

In the wake of the devastation people are finding the material things they’ve spent their entire lives to get were gone in an instant.

The local high school was destroyed―others were badly damaged. Luckily, classes were not in session and no students were injured.

Saturday, the school system announced classes are canceled next week. They will still be serving hot meals each day at Wynne Junior High cafeteria (lunch 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., dinner 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.).

Leaders will discuss options for the remainder of the school year next week, but right now that’s part of the many uncertainties Wynne is grappling with.

Meanwhile, residents like Hill said they’re praying for those who lost everything―and ready to do whatever they can to help in the days ahead.

“We’re just here for them,” Hill said.

