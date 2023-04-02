Showers and a few storms for some areas this evening & tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening but the bulk of the rain will arrive tonight and will be along and south of the I-40 corridor. A few storms will be possible in north Mississippi tonight. The pattern will turn more active this week as warm and humid conditions will return to the Mid-South, along with another round of severe weather possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers and a few storms moving in after 10 PM. Showers will continue through the overnight before gradually tapering off early Monday. Lows will fall to the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of showers or isolated storm. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with southeasterly winds at 10 -20 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be Mostly Cloudy, breezy and humid with highs in the low 80 to mid 80s. By Tuesday night, a cold front will approach from the west. Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night will fall to the mid 60s. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. The front looks to stall near the region Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep chances for showers in the forecast both days. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with a chance of showers both days.

