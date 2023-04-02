Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Salvation Army to assist with storm relief efforts in Covington

Crestview Elementary School, Covington, Tenn.
Crestview Elementary School, Covington, Tenn.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Covington, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army of Jackson is preparing its mobile kitchen unit to respond to the damages done by Friday night’s storm in Covington, Tennessee, on Sunday.

A damaging tornado tore through Tipton County, damaging homes and businesses and cutting power to thousands.

The Salvation Army will begin serving from their mobile kitchen in Covington around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at Cobb-Parr Memorial Park.

“With a presence in almost every zip code in America, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to quickly respond to disasters such as this with a clear understanding of each community’s need,” said Lieutenant Mark Cancia of the Salvation Army in Jackson.

They will provide snacks, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care to tornado survivors and first responders.

From there, the unit will move around town to assess the damage and determine where they are most needed.

“The Salvation Army is here to bring hope to survivors and first responders, and we’ll be here for as long as needed,” said Lieutenant Cancia.

If you would like to support The Salvation Army’s relief efforts in West Tennessee, you can donate in the following ways:

  • Donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
  • Donate by phone by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (800-725-2769)
  • Mail checks to: The Salvation Army - Disaster Relief, PO Box 2229, Louisville, KY 40201 (write 2023 TN Tornadoes on the check)

