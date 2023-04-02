Recovery efforts continue in Tipton County, neighbors step up to help those in need

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were injured during Friday night’s storms in Tipton county.

Tipton County is in recovery mode as crews clean up and first responders continue with search and rescue efforts for any other possible victims.

Meanwhile, the community is stepping up in a major way to help.

Cobb Parr Memorial Park in Covington is where volunteers are collecting donated items, for those in need .

Organizers said they were overwhelmed with the number of donations that were collected such as bottled water, non-perishable items, baby items, toiletries, and more.

Currently, the site is not taking clothing items.

In less than 24 hours following a suspected tornado ripped through Tipton county residents have sprung into action to help.

”It’s not surprising to me. This is Covington. Covington is Covington strong, when it happens to one, it happens to us all,” said Amanda Barnes who stopped by to pick up some much-needed items.

Clean-up efforts are also underway such as clearing trees and downed power lines.

Covington’s mayor Jan Hensley says the city plans to have 90 percent of power restored by Saturday.

Two schools were also demolished, Crestview elementary and middle schools will remain closed for at least another week then school officials will reevaluate.

