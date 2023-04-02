Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington tornado damage
Tornadoes tear through Mid-South, causing severe damage in Arkansas, Tennessee
Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN
2 more people pronounced dead after storms hit McNairy County, death toll rises to 9
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
Covington tornado damage
Covington takes heavy damage from storms: How you can help

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
Governor Sanders visits Wynne
Governor Sanders visits Wynne Ark. following the fatal storms; speaks on future, rebuilding, and the power of community
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick