More severe storms possible next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm and humid conditions will build into the region next week with highs in the 80s areawide by Tuesday.

This will help set the stage for additional Spring storms to develop as a cold front moves through the Mid-South late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Some storms could be severe.

It is too soon to pinpoint the exact timing and threats of this this system, however, damaging wind gusts will likely be the main threat. Unfortunately, a few tornadoes can’t entirely be ruled out.

Secondary risks will likely include flooding, especially across north Mississippi as the front will stall out across the region, keeping a chance of showers over north Mississippi through late next week.

Strong to possibly severe storms will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. (WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

