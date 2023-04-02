Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MLGW restores power to 98% of customers following severe storms

MLGW generic
MLGW generic(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) says it has restored power to 98% of customers who lost it after the severe storms that came through the Mid-South Friday.

According to MLGW, a total of 40,000 customers were affected by power outages. At its highest point, 36,613 were without power.

More than 32,000 customers have been restored with power, while more than 7,000 still remain without power.

There is extensive infrastructure damage in the Perkins and I-240 area, and the American Way and Getwell neighborhoods. This is where physical damage was concentrated. Drivers should avoid these areas if possible.

Seven schools were knocked offline by the storm and are a priority for Sunday.

MLGW says the most severely damaged are the electrical distribution and transmission system which will make the biggest impact for the largest number of customers.

Once infrastructure and school repairs are complete, MLGW says they will be able to move on to neighborhood and individual outages.

These outages will take longer to repair but crews are out working on the affected areas as quickly as possible, according to MLGW.

You can report an outage by calling MLGW’s outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.

