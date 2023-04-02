Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Another nice day with a few showers possible tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another pleasant day on tap but there will be a batch of showers that will move through late tonight into early Monday. The pattern will turn more active this week as warm and humid conditions will return to the Mid-South, along with another round of severe weather possible.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers moving in after 10 PM. Showers will continue through the overnight before gradually tapering off early Monday. Lows will fall to the mid 50s Sunday night.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and windy with a slight chance of showers or isolated storm. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with southeasterly winds at 10 -20 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be Mostly Cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. By Tuesday night, a cold front will approach from the west. Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night will fall to the mid 60s. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. The front looks to stall near the region Thursday and possibly into Friday. This will keep a chance of showers over north Mississippi through late next week. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 60s.

