American Red Cross assists in recovery efforts in Wynne, Ark.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recovery efforts continue in Wynne, Arkansas following deadly storms last week.

The American Red Cross of Arkansas and Missouri drove into the city Friday evening ahead of the severe weather. The organization is spearheading a 24/7 shelter at First Assembly of God, located at 1900 Killough Road N. in Wynne.

The shelter has a shower, washer and dryer, cots, blankets, and food. Volunteers said the space is open to everyone in the community.

“Being able to listen to them about what happened is one of the most important things because it’s not ‘if’ it’s ‘when’ these things happen,” explained Chris Harmon with the organization. “And a lot of people don’t think it will happen to them, so I think the reaction has been grateful.”

Jennifer Wolfe is one life-long Wynne resident utilizing the shelter after severe weather ripped through her home.

“It’s very helpful,” Wolfe explained. “Especially when you don’t have nothing. It’s just the whole community pulling together.”

American Red Cross said people can assist those affected in Wynne by donating money or volunteering at the shelter.

