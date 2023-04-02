2 children, 1 adult found dead after storm toppled trees in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children and one adult were found dead from toppled trees on Saturday afternoon.

Memphis Police received a call at 12:28 p.m. on South Edgeware Road where trees had fallen onto several houses in the area.

Officers say the two children and one adult were pronounced dead on the scene.

It is believed the incident happened from the severe storms that passed through Friday night.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.