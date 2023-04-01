Wynne schools announce closing due to storm aftermath

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wynne School District has announced that all of their campuses will be closed following the storm and the damage it has caused to the Wynne area.

Due to the excessive damage to the campuses, Wynne Public Schools will be closed Monday, April 3- Friday, April 7.

If any changes take effect (additional closings/ reopenings) they will announced by officials representing Wynne Public Schools.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.