Wynne schools announce closing due to storm aftermath

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wynne School District has announced that all of their campuses will be closed following the storm and the damage it has caused to the Wynne area.

Due to the excessive damage to the campuses, Wynne Public Schools will be closed Monday, April 3- Friday, April 7.

If any changes take effect (additional closings/ reopenings) they will announced by officials representing Wynne Public Schools.

