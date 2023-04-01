Advertise with Us
Tornadoes tear through Mid-South, causing severe damage in Arkansas, Tennessee

Damage in Covington, Tennessee
Damage in Covington, Tennessee(Covington Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South was ravaged by severe storms Friday that devastated homes, businesses, and left thousands seeking cover from tornadoes.

Little Rock was severely impacted by a tornado before storms swept east, hitting Wynne, Arkansas.

READ MORE — Tornadoes slam Arkansas, shredding rooftops and tossing cars

According to Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis, there is “total destruction throughout the town” and several people trapped after a tornado touched ground just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Wynne High School also took a direct hit and sustained major damage.

There are also reports of people trapped and property damage in Forrest City, Arkansas.

Shortly after, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist state police and local law enforcement in search and rescue efforts.

According to Arkansas Emergency Management, 80,000 are without power across the state.

Caption

Tornadoes also touched ground in Tipton County, Tennessee.

Just before 6 p.m., a tornado passed through Covington, causing significant damage to homes and businesses, as well as major roadways, such as Main Street, Highway 51 and Highway 59, making the city “impassable,” according to police.

The Covington Police Department says there are trees and electrical lines down, with emergency crews responding. Thousands are without power in the area, according to the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation outage map.

Efforts are being made to clear Highway 51 for emergency crews to pass through.

Damage is still being assessed throughout the area.

Action News 5 will provide updates.

