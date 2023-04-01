TDOT: traffic delays in the Covington area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TDOT confirms that there are still significant traffic delays in the Covington area.

Highway 51 is still experiencing some delays, officials warn to use precaution when driving in this area.

“One lane in each direction of Hwy 51 is OPEN,” Nichole Lawrence, TDOT officer, writes. “Please continue to steer clear of the area unless you are working to clear the scenes.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.