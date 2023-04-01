Advertise with Us
TDOT: traffic delays in the Covington area

Traffic cones generic.
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TDOT confirms that there are still significant traffic delays in the Covington area.

Highway 51 is still experiencing some delays, officials warn to use precaution when driving in this area.

“One lane in each direction of Hwy 51 is OPEN,” Nichole Lawrence, TDOT officer, writes. “Please continue to steer clear of the area unless you are working to clear the scenes.”

