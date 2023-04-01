Storm damage leads to multiple road closures in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After severe weather ripped through the Mid-South on Friday, multiple roads are closed in Covington, TN, according to Covington Police Department.

Roadways that are currently closed due to weather damage include:

Old Memphis Road from Muellar Brass Road to Junior Drive

Mueller Brass Road near the National Guard Armory

Jack Bennett Road at Indian Creek Road

Highway 51 at Jack Bennett Road

Liberty Church Road

Highway 54 from Highway 179 to Cotton Lake Road

Burnett Road from Highway 50 to Highway 179

Lindsey Road

Drivers are advised to avoid these areas so that search and rescue teams can work.

