Storm damage leads to multiple road closures in Covington

According to the Covington Police Department, many roadways are closed in Covington, Tennessee, after severe storms slammed across the Mid-South on Friday.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After severe weather ripped through the Mid-South on Friday, multiple roads are closed in Covington, TN, according to Covington Police Department.

Roadways that are currently closed due to weather damage include:

  • Old Memphis Road from Muellar Brass Road to Junior Drive
  • Mueller Brass Road near the National Guard Armory
  • Jack Bennett Road at Indian Creek Road
  • Highway 51 at Jack Bennett Road
  • Liberty Church Road
  • Highway 54 from Highway 179 to Cotton Lake Road
  • Burnett Road from Highway 50 to Highway 179
  • Lindsey Road

Drivers are advised to avoid these areas so that search and rescue teams can work.

