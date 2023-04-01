Storm damage leads to multiple road closures in Covington
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After severe weather ripped through the Mid-South on Friday, multiple roads are closed in Covington, TN, according to Covington Police Department.
Roadways that are currently closed due to weather damage include:
- Old Memphis Road from Muellar Brass Road to Junior Drive
- Mueller Brass Road near the National Guard Armory
- Jack Bennett Road at Indian Creek Road
- Highway 51 at Jack Bennett Road
- Liberty Church Road
- Highway 54 from Highway 179 to Cotton Lake Road
- Burnett Road from Highway 50 to Highway 179
- Lindsey Road
Drivers are advised to avoid these areas so that search and rescue teams can work.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.