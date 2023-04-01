Salvation Army to help relief efforts in Arkansas, Tennessee following storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is working to help those in need in the Mid-South after catastrophic storms hit the area Friday.

One of the hardest hit areas was Wynne, Arkansas, which lead to four deaths.

The Memphis Area Command sent a team to Wynne to assist with relief efforts. They plan to serve up to 150 meals at the Wynne Central Fire Department.

Donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

