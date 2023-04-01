Road closures in Wynne due to storm damage

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - After the impact of tornadoes in the Mid-South on Friday, Wynne, Arkansas will have road closures due to storm damage.

US Highway 64 from Memphis is closed.

Arkansas Highway 163 intersection going to Wynne is closed.

Arkansas Highway 1 is also closed due to the weather impact of the city central.

Please avoid these areas. There is no information on when they will re-open.

