Road closures in Wynne due to storm damage
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - After the impact of tornadoes in the Mid-South on Friday, Wynne, Arkansas will have road closures due to storm damage.
- US Highway 64 from Memphis is closed.
- Arkansas Highway 163 intersection going to Wynne is closed.
- Arkansas Highway 1 is also closed due to the weather impact of the city central.
Please avoid these areas. There is no information on when they will re-open.
