Road closures in Wynne due to storm damage

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - After the impact of tornadoes in the Mid-South on Friday, Wynne, Arkansas will have road closures due to storm damage.

  • US Highway 64 from Memphis is closed.
  • Arkansas Highway 163 intersection going to Wynne is closed.
  • Arkansas Highway 1 is also closed due to the weather impact of the city central.

Please avoid these areas. There is no information on when they will re-open.

