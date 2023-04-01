Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Agricenter suffers storm damage and power outage, warns public to use precaution

Emergency crews help to restore power at Agricenter International
Emergency crews help to restore power at Agricenter International
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe storms and winds have caused damage and outages at Agricenter International.

The storms that took place on March 31 left considerable damage along Smythe Farm Road, with a number of power lines down in that area.

These fallen power lines pose a serious public safety threat and the Agricenter cautions pedestrians to be careful in the area.

Emergency crews, including MLGW, are working to ensure that the downed power lines and the electricity are restored.

