Governor Lee to visit West Tenn. following the fatal storms; TEMA releases damage report

Governor Bill Lee announces visits to West Tenn. after fatal storms
Governor Bill Lee announces visits to West Tenn. after fatal storms(WSMV)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to West Tennessee following the storm that took place on March 31 that caused considerable damage and a number of fatalities in the area.

Governor Lee will be accompanied by Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan and state officials.

During this visit, the governor will examine the damage done to the area, and will also engage with the many communities that have been impacted by the storms.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life, significant injuries and severe storm damage across Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “This afternoon, I will travel to West Tennessee to survey damage and pray alongside Tennesseans as we continue to endure this heartbreaking week for our state. I thank state and local emergency officials, law enforcement, first responders and road crews for quickly responding to assist impacted communities and prevent further tragedy, and Tennessee stands ready to support local recovery efforts.”

This coincides with a flash report that has been released by TEMA on all the areas impacted by the storm.

The report lists all of the resources available to those who may be in need of shelter, as well as highlights the areas that were impacted most by the storm.

“We are committed to supporting Tennessee’s communities and assisting this response and recovery,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “TEMA, Tennessee’s county emergency managers and our partners are conducting damage assessments and working to support unmet needs of survivors. Those who need assistance should contact their local emergency management agency for additional support. Our prayers are with the Tennesseans who lost loved ones in last night’s storms.”

TEMA warns to not enter any damaged building or debris on your own. Please contact your local emergency management agency if you are in need of assistance.

