Dry this weekend with an active pattern next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms left behind a path of destruction across the Mid-South Friday afternoon and evening. Now a dry pattern is emerging as the weekend begins, but another threat of spring storms returns next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s to near 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower each day along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

