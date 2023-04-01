Students in Covington displaced after major storm

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in Covington will be displaced after the recent storm and the damage it caused.

It was announced that due to the significant damage that Crestview Elementary and Middle endured, students will not return to school next week, April 3 - April 6 with Friday, April 7 being a holiday.

Covington has opened a shelter for those who need a place to say after storm damage at Sports Plex, 790 Bert Johnston Ave.

An animal shelter is also open at Tipton County Shelter in Brighton at 621 Highway 51 South.

‘If you do not have to be in one of the areas, do not return,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner.

Covington Police Department has set up a command post at Cobb Parr Park for anyone who wants to donate water, toiletries, baby necessities, non perishable food, snacks, cleaning supplies, gloves, pet food, pet bedding, and dust masks. No clothes are currently needed.

