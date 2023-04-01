Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Students in Covington displaced after major storm

Covington tornado damage
Covington tornado damage(Cheryl Carlisle)
By Joel Griffin Moore and Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in Covington will be displaced after the recent storm and the damage it caused.

It was announced that due to the significant damage that Crestview Elementary and Middle endured, students will not return to school next week, April 3 - April 6 with Friday, April 7 being a holiday.

Covington has opened a shelter for those who need a place to say after storm damage at Sports Plex, 790 Bert Johnston Ave.

An animal shelter is also open at Tipton County Shelter in Brighton at 621 Highway 51 South.

‘If you do not have to be in one of the areas, do not return,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner.

Covington Police Department has set up a command post at Cobb Parr Park for anyone who wants to donate water, toiletries, baby necessities, non perishable food, snacks, cleaning supplies, gloves, pet food, pet bedding, and dust masks. No clothes are currently needed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous storms to move through the Mid-South Friday
Covington tornado damage
Tornadoes tear through Mid-South, causing severe damage in Arkansas, Tennessee
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
FBI offering up to $40,000 for US citizen abducted in Mexico
crime scene
Person found dead in burning car

Latest News

Crestview Elementary School, Covington, Tenn.
Covington-area schools, businesses damaged in storms
Covington tornado damage
Tornadoes tear through Mid-South, causing severe damage in Arkansas, Tennessee
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Salvation Army to help relief efforts in Arkansas, Tennessee following storms
Emergency crews help to restore power at Agricenter International
Memphis Agricenter suffers storm damage and power outage, warns public to use precaution