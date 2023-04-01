Covington-area schools, businesses damaged in storms

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Schools and businesses across Tipton County are at a loss or damaged following severe storms Friday night.

Crestview Middle and Elementary Schools located on Mark A. Walker Boulevard were both struck by the storms.

Parts of the buildings’ roofs, uprooted trees, and other debris forced district leaders to brainstorm where the middle and elementary students will continue the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

“This is crazy,” explained Brittany Mitchem, a mother of three Crestview Elementary boys. “I’ve never seen Tipton County get hit with anything like this. I was at work last night and I’m telling everybody, ‘we ain’t got nothing to worry about. Nothing ever hits Tipton County.’ When they came up to me and said we got to take shelter, chills went all over my body.”

Other area buildings affected by the storms include the Covington Country Club, Delfield Company, Tipton County Health Department the National Guard Armory and more, according to Covington Police Chief Donna Turner.

Stockdale’s, located on US Hwy 51, is a pet and tractor supply store that was also hit. Workers there said they lost three chickens in the storm.

“The hail started about 6 o’clock,” explained Store Manager Karen Tipler. “So, we came out and looked at it and we saw the funnel forming and we all just went into the bathroom and held the doors shut and prayed. And we got out of it okay.”

The Covington’s Park and Recreation Sportsplex, 790 Burt Johnson Lane, will remain open to house those affected by the storms until further notice.

No deaths or injuries have been reported in the storms as of Saturday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.