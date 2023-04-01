Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

7 people dead after storms hit McNairy County

Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN
Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN(Adamsville Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Adamsville Police Department confirmed that lives were lost and properties were destroyed by the severe weather the Mid-South experienced on the night of March 31.

The county’s Emergency Management Agency director, Allen Strickland, has reported that there have been 7 deaths across McNairy County, in addition to numerous people injured.

“The damage and loss that our community suffered last night was catastrophic,” The city’s police department said in a statement on April 1. “We send our condolences to all of those who were impacted by this event, not just in our community, but across the entire region.”

First Baptist Church, located at 143 Jackson Street, in Bethel Springs, will be serving meals to those who are in need and for emergency responders.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous storms to move through the Mid-South Friday
Covington tornado damage
Tornadoes tear through Mid-South, causing severe damage in Arkansas, Tennessee
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
FBI offering up to $40,000 for US citizen abducted in Mexico
crime scene
Person found dead in burning car

Latest News

Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne takes severe damage from storms, how you can help
MLGW
14,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe weather
Covington tornado damage
Covington takes heavy damage from storms: How you can help
Memphis police at a crime scene
1 dead after shooting in Whitehaven View