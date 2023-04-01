14,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians woke up without power on Saturday morning due to severe weather.
As of Saturday morning, more than 14,000 customers are without power. At its highest point, 34,000 were without power.
A transmission tower and lines were severely damaged in the Airport area. In addition, there are downed power poles across the service area, especially within the I-240 corridor.
The most affected areas appear to be in East Memphis, South Memphis, Whitehaven, Germantown, and the area of the University of Memphis.
Crews are out working on the affected areas as quickly as possible, according to MLGW.
You can report an outage by calling MLGW’s outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.
