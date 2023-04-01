Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

14,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe weather

MLGW
MLGW(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians woke up without power on Saturday morning due to severe weather.

As of Saturday morning, more than 14,000 customers are without power. At its highest point, 34,000 were without power.

A transmission tower and lines were severely damaged in the Airport area. In addition, there are downed power poles across the service area, especially within the I-240 corridor.

The most affected areas appear to be in East Memphis, South Memphis, Whitehaven, Germantown, and the area of the University of Memphis.

Crews are out working on the affected areas as quickly as possible, according to MLGW.

You can report an outage by calling MLGW’s outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous storms to move through the Mid-South Friday
Covington tornado damage
Tornadoes tear through Mid-South, causing severe damage in Arkansas, Tennessee
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
FBI offering up to $40,000 for US citizen abducted in Mexico
crime scene
Person found dead in burning car

Latest News

Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN
7 people dead after storms hit McNairy County
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne takes severe damage from storms, how you can help
Covington tornado damage
Covington takes heavy damage from storms: How you can help
Memphis police at a crime scene
1 dead after shooting in Whitehaven View