14,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians woke up without power on Saturday morning due to severe weather.

As of Saturday morning, more than 14,000 customers are without power. At its highest point, 34,000 were without power.

A transmission tower and lines were severely damaged in the Airport area. In addition, there are downed power poles across the service area, especially within the I-240 corridor.

The most affected areas appear to be in East Memphis, South Memphis, Whitehaven, Germantown, and the area of the University of Memphis.

Crews are out working on the affected areas as quickly as possible, according to MLGW.

You can report an outage by calling MLGW’s outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.

MLGW crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all customers affected by outages. Report outages through your My Account or by calling 544-6500. Call 528-4465 to report emergencies like downed lines and gas leaks. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/QpNjtJUfpE — MLGW (@MLGW) April 1, 2023

