1 dead after shooting in Whitehaven View

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday morning.

MPD responded to a shooting call on Winfield Avenue at 7:10 a.m.

A man was located where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

