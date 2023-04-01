1 dead after shooting in Whitehaven View
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday morning.
MPD responded to a shooting call on Winfield Avenue at 7:10 a.m.
A man was located where he was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
