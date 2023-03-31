Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Evolve: Women in different seasons workshop April 1 – 2 at Believer Choice of Life Church.

She also talked about the Juneteenth: The musical stage play set for June 10 at the Halloran Centre.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

