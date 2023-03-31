Advertise with Us
President Biden, First Lady arrive in Mississippi to tour storm-ravaged areas

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Jackson Air National...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Jackson Air National Guard Base in Jackson, Miss., Friday, March 31, 2023, en route to meet with those impacted by last week's massive storm in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in Jackson, Mississippi, as they prepare to visit Rolling Fork to tour some of the catastrophic damage left behind by last week’s EF-4 tornado.

The Bidens are expected to meet with first responders and the communities that have been impacted.

The President and First Lady were greeted by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other leaders.

Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state last weekend which allows Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funds to counties impacted by the disaster.

