MATA announces transportation services are suspended due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MATA announced today that to ensure the safety of their employees they will be suspending services on Friday March 31 starting at 5 p.m.

The Ready transportations are taking their final bookings at 4:30 p.m.

They will update the public with any changes to times or scheduling.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.