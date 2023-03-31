Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MATA announces transportation services are suspended due to weather

Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA)
Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA)(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MATA announced today that to ensure the safety of their employees they will be suspending services on Friday March 31 starting at 5 p.m.

The Ready transportations are taking their final bookings at 4:30 p.m.

They will update the public with any changes to times or scheduling.

