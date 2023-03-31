MATA announces transportation services are suspended due to weather
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MATA announced today that to ensure the safety of their employees they will be suspending services on Friday March 31 starting at 5 p.m.
The Ready transportations are taking their final bookings at 4:30 p.m.
They will update the public with any changes to times or scheduling.
