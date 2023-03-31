MPD sources confirm 2 police officers shot near E Raines Road, causes traffic delay in Whitehaven area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sources with the Memphis Police Department have confirmed that there have been two unidentified officers shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven.

The suspect has also been shot, according to MPD.

All three have been transported to Regional One Health.

A large presence of police cars is causing a delay and traffic in the Whitehaven area. The delays are near East Raines Road and drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

MPD has yet to confirm any details about the delays and the crowding.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.