MPD sources confirm 2 police officers shot near E Raines Road, causes traffic delay in Whitehaven area

The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven
The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sources with the Memphis Police Department have confirmed that there have been two unidentified officers shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven.

The suspect has also been shot, according to MPD.

All three have been transported to Regional One Health.

A large presence of police cars is causing a delay and traffic in the Whitehaven area. The delays are near East Raines Road and drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

MPD has yet to confirm any details about the delays and the crowding.

