Man shares how home dialysis changed his life

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Living with kidney disease is hard.

While the treatment is lifesaving, it is also life-changing, forcing patients to fit their lives into their dialysis schedules.

David Rush joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how his home dialysis device has helped him regain control of his life, along with advice for those considering the option.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Man shares how home dialysis changed his life