Man charged with attempted murder of two MPD officers

The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven on Thursday night.
The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven on Thursday night.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced charges for a man accused of shooting two Memphis police officers Thursday night.

The shooting happened on East Raines Road just before 7:30 p.m.

Two officers encountered the suspect and gave chase on foot along East Raines. During the chase, shots were fired, and all three were wounded.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Charles Williams II. He’s charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Williams remains in the hospital and will be booked into Shelby County Jail upon his release.

