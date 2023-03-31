LIST: Shelters available in the Mid-South during severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storm shelters are opening across the Mid-South with the threat of severe weather Friday.

In Mississippi, these locations are open for anyone who needs shelter:

The City of Southaven: 7312 Highway 51 N. Southaven, MS

Hernando Elementary 455 Riley Street, Hernando, MS. 38632 (open at 4:00 p.m.)

Horn Lake Elementary 6341 Ridgewood, Horn Lake, MS. 38637 (open at 4:00 p.m.)

Hope Sullivan Elementary 7985 Southaven Circle West, Southaven, MS. 38671 (open at 4:00 p.m.)

Olive Branch Elementary, 9549 Pigeon Roost Road, Olive Branch, MS 38654.

Lewisburg Elementary 1717 Craft Road, Olive Branch, MS. 38654

Walls Elementary 6131 Delta View Rd. Walls, MS. 38680 (open at 4:00 p.m.)

Grenada County: 260 Mondy Rd., Grenada

Tate County: Senatobia Elementary School – 301 Marvin Street

Coahoma County: 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale

Oxford Activity Center – 400 Price Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Oxford Recycling Center (next to Oxford PD) – 715 Molly Barr Road, Oxford MS 38655

Oxford Fire Department Station 3 – 139 MS-7, Oxford, MS 38655

Oxford Fire Department Station 4 – 200 Mall Dive, Oxford MS 38655

Oxford Utilities – 300 McElroy Dr, Oxford, MS 38655

Gordon Community Center – 37 County Road 115, Abbeville, MS 38601

Taylor Community Center – 78 First St, Taylor, MS 38673

New El Bethel Baptist Church – 20 County Road 488, Oxford, MS 38655

LCFD Central Station (Across from North Pointe) – 50 Co Rd 1032, Oxford, MS 38655

LCFD Station 1 (Harmon Fire Deparment) – 599 MS-310, Como, MS 38619

Harmontown Community Center – 28 County Road 504, Como, MS 38619

LCFD Station 2 – 254 MS-Highway 30, Oxford, MS 38655

LCFD Station 3 – 22 County Road 369, Oxford, MS 38655 (Near Highway 7/ Highway 9 Split)

LCFD Station 4 – 8 County Road 130, Oxford, MS 38655 (College Hill)

LCFD Station 5 – 826 MS Highway-334, Oxford, MS 38655 (Yocona)

LCFD Station 6 – 153 County Road 436, Oxford, MS 38655 (Tula)

LCFD Station 7 – 44 Business 7 South, Abbeville, MS 38601 (Abbeville)

LCFD Station 9 – 65 County Road 355 (Taylor)

LCFD Station 11 – 11 County Road 287, Oxford, MS 38655 (Lafayette Springs)

LCFD Station 12 – 1301 MS Highway-30, Oxford, MS 38655 (Philadelphia)

LCFD Station 14 – 31 County Road 430, Paris, MS 38949 (Paris)

LCFD Station 15 – 4 County Road 109, Oxford, MS 38655 (Highway 6 West)

LCFD Station 16 – 823 County Road 313, Oxford, MS 38655 (Union West)

Arkansas:

Marion Performing Arts (formerly Avondale Elementary School), located at 1402 Crestmere St. in West Memphis

ASU Mid-South, located at 2000 W. Broadway in West Memphis

Tennessee:

Town of Atoka – Town Hall located at 334 Atoka Munford

Atoka Elementary School – 870 Rosemark Road

11842 Otto Lane in Arlington

There are no storm shelters in Memphis.

Action News 5 will continue to update this list of shelters as more information becomes available.

