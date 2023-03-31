Advertise with Us
LIST: Shelters available in the Mid-South during severe weather

(WALB)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storm shelters are opening across the Mid-South with the threat of severe weather Friday.

In Mississippi, these locations are open for anyone who needs shelter:

  • The City of Southaven: 7312 Highway 51 N. Southaven, MS
  • Hernando Elementary 455 Riley Street, Hernando, MS. 38632 (open at 4:00 p.m.)
  • Horn Lake Elementary 6341 Ridgewood, Horn Lake, MS. 38637 (open at 4:00 p.m.)
  • Hope Sullivan Elementary 7985 Southaven Circle West, Southaven, MS. 38671 (open at 4:00 p.m.)
  • Olive Branch Elementary, 9549 Pigeon Roost Road, Olive Branch, MS 38654.
  • Lewisburg Elementary 1717 Craft Road, Olive Branch, MS. 38654
  • Walls Elementary 6131 Delta View Rd. Walls, MS. 38680 (open at 4:00 p.m.)
  • Grenada County: 260 Mondy Rd., Grenada
  • Tate County: Senatobia Elementary School – 301 Marvin Street
  • Coahoma County: 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale
  • Oxford Activity Center – 400 Price Street, Oxford, MS 38655
  • Oxford Recycling Center (next to Oxford PD) – 715 Molly Barr Road, Oxford MS 38655
  • Oxford Fire Department Station 3 – 139 MS-7, Oxford, MS 38655
  • Oxford Fire Department Station 4 – 200 Mall Dive, Oxford MS 38655
  • Oxford Utilities – 300 McElroy Dr, Oxford, MS 38655
  • Gordon Community Center – 37 County Road 115, Abbeville, MS 38601
  • Taylor Community Center – 78 First St, Taylor, MS 38673
  • New El Bethel Baptist Church – 20 County Road 488, Oxford, MS 38655
  • LCFD Central Station (Across from North Pointe) – 50 Co Rd 1032, Oxford, MS 38655
  • LCFD Station 1 (Harmon Fire Deparment) – 599 MS-310, Como, MS 38619
  • Harmontown Community Center – 28 County Road 504, Como, MS 38619
  • LCFD Station 2 – 254 MS-Highway 30, Oxford, MS 38655
  • LCFD Station 3 – 22 County Road 369, Oxford, MS 38655 (Near Highway 7/ Highway 9 Split)
  • LCFD Station 4 – 8 County Road 130, Oxford, MS 38655 (College Hill)
  • LCFD Station 5 – 826 MS Highway-334, Oxford, MS 38655 (Yocona)
  • LCFD Station 6 – 153 County Road 436, Oxford, MS 38655 (Tula)
  • LCFD Station 7 – 44 Business 7 South, Abbeville, MS 38601 (Abbeville)
  • LCFD Station 9 – 65 County Road 355 (Taylor)
  • LCFD Station 11 – 11 County Road 287, Oxford, MS 38655 (Lafayette Springs)
  • LCFD Station 12 – 1301 MS Highway-30, Oxford, MS 38655 (Philadelphia)
  • LCFD Station 14 – 31 County Road 430, Paris, MS 38949 (Paris)
  • LCFD Station 15 – 4 County Road 109, Oxford, MS 38655 (Highway 6 West)
  • LCFD Station 16 – 823 County Road 313, Oxford, MS 38655 (Union West)

Arkansas:

  • Marion Performing Arts (formerly Avondale Elementary School), located at 1402 Crestmere St. in West Memphis
  • ASU Mid-South, located at 2000 W. Broadway in West Memphis

Tennessee:

  • Town of Atoka – Town Hall located at 334 Atoka Munford
  • Atoka Elementary School – 870 Rosemark Road
  • 11842 Otto Lane in Arlington

There are no storm shelters in Memphis.

Action News 5 will continue to update this list of shelters as more information becomes available.

