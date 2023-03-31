Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Kenny Lofton Jr. named 2022-23 NBA G league Rookie of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr. (6) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr. (6) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)(Jeff Swinger | AP)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies player Kenneth Lofton Jr. was named the 2022-23 KIA NBA G League Rookie of the Year, the NBA G League announced today.

Lofton going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Jul. 2, 2022.

During his season with the Memphis Hustle, he averaged 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assist a game.

Along with being Rookie of the year, Lofton was one of the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars as a member of the NBA G League team and also participated in the NBA G League NEXT Up game.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven
MPD confirms 2 police officers, suspect shot near E Raines Road
WSMV fatal crash
Two die in North Nashville head-on crash
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant
2 dead, 5 hurt after shooting outside Prive Restaurant
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown

Latest News

The Nike Ja 1s
Ja Morant’s signature shoes set for release
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Tigers player pleads not guilty after punch thrown after game
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) handles the ball ahead of Orlando Magic center Moritz...
Bane’s 31 points, late free throws lead Grizzlies over Magic