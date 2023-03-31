Kenny Lofton Jr. named 2022-23 NBA G league Rookie of the Year
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies player Kenneth Lofton Jr. was named the 2022-23 KIA NBA G League Rookie of the Year, the NBA G League announced today.
Lofton going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Jul. 2, 2022.
During his season with the Memphis Hustle, he averaged 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assist a game.
Along with being Rookie of the year, Lofton was one of the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars as a member of the NBA G League team and also participated in the NBA G League NEXT Up game.
