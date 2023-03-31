Kenny Lofton Jr. named 2022-23 NBA G league Rookie of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies player Kenneth Lofton Jr. was named the 2022-23 KIA NBA G League Rookie of the Year, the NBA G League announced today.

THAT'S OUR GUY‼️ @itzjunior35 has been named 2022-23 NBA G League Rookie of the Year❗️ pic.twitter.com/h6wDRlsczZ — Memphis Hustle (@MemphisHustle) March 31, 2023

Lofton going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Jul. 2, 2022.

During his season with the Memphis Hustle, he averaged 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assist a game.

Along with being Rookie of the year, Lofton was one of the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars as a member of the NBA G League team and also participated in the NBA G League NEXT Up game.

