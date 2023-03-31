Jerry Lawler to receive ‘Distinguished Citizen Award’ from AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerry Lawler, a 168-time champion and WWE Hall of Famer will receive the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s Distinguished Citizen Award this year.

He will be awarded on Sunday, Jun. 4 at the Hilton Memphis Hotel. A cocktail reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the award presentation at 6:30 p.m.

“We are proud to include “The King” among the nationally-known luminaries who have been honored by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl over our 65-year history.” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

As the 7th oldest college football bowl game in America, one of the Bowl’s time honored traditions is the annual presentation of the Distinguished Citizen Award. The award has been presented to a cross section of prominent Americans from a wide range of professions, including military commanders, governors and congressmen, as well as leaders in business, medicine, education, entertainment and sports.

“Jerry joins a decades-long list of renowned Americans who have distinguished themselves and reached the pinnacle of their chosen field,” said Ehrhart.

A live auction and silent auction will also be held during the evening, with 100% of all proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.