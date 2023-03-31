Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how you can prepare now for an economic crisis.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights children’s program “En Family with Chabelo.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven
MPD confirms 2 police officers, suspect shot near E Raines Road
WSMV fatal crash
Two die in North Nashville head-on crash
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant
2 dead, 5 hurt after shooting outside Prive Restaurant
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown

Latest News

Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
‘I’m afraid I’m going to die’: Covenant School shooting 911 calls released
The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven on Thursday night.
Man charged with attempted murder of two MPD officers
Jerry “The King” Lawler
Jerry Lawler to receive ‘Distinguished Citizen Award’ from AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Pet of the Week: Remington
Pet of the Week: Remington