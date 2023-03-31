Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how you can prepare now for an economic crisis.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights children’s program “En Family with Chabelo.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

