Gun violence plaguing the City of Memphis, 10 shot after 2 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a deadly night in Memphis with 10 victims shot in two separate shootings, gun violence is plaguing the City Of Memphis with at least 90 homicides this year.

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti’s mom’s restaurant Prive is among the latest murder scenes.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments as customers ran away from Prive. This occurred on one of the restaurant’s most popular nights, Wind Down Wednesdays.

Memphis police said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. outside of the restaurant, killing two people and injuring five others.

“You shouldn’t be able to just go nowhere so people are shot and seven people get shot,” said Keydreec Woodard, a visitor from Detroit.

Keydreec Woodard is a tourist from Detroit who traveled to Memphis for the weekend just to eat at Prive.

Following the shooting at Prive and a separate shooting that occurred shortly after in Whitehaven that killed one person and injured several others... Woodard is reconsidering if he will ever come back to Memphis.

“I thought Memphis was a nice place to come visit,” said Woodard. “I thought you could come out here and have fun on stuff like that. Now, this won’t be on my list to come have fun. I will go pick somewhere better,” said Woodard.

Visitors to Memphis aren’t the only ones that feel unsafe due to gun violence. A local business in the Cross Creek shopping complex feels the same way.

“This area was a safe area I thought. But almost is no more safe. My feeling is it a wave my feeling is way way way way dangerous,” said an unidentified Cross Creek local business owner.

