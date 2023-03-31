Friday is a First Alert Weather Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Intense and widespread severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across the Mid-South.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the entire Mid-South for a risk of severe weather on Friday.

Northeast Arkansas, extreme northwest MS and most of west Tennessee are in a medium level risk at a 4 out of 5 risk level.

TIMING: Rain is possible in the morning, but not a guarantee in all locations. Widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms are likely between 3 and 9 PM. The greatest instability will be 3-7 PM.

Most of the Mid-South is under a 4 out of 5 severe weather threat. (wmc)

MAIN RISKS: Damaging winds are the main risk.

Tornadoes are possible with any storms, but it is conditional on early day rain.

Heavy rain and lightning will be likely in many areas with the strongest storms.

Large hail will be possible within the strongest storms.

Storm Threats (WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details. You can watch our live updates on Apple TV, Roku TV and Fire TV if Tornado Warnings are issued.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.