Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day

By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Intense and widespread severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across the Mid-South.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the entire Mid-South for a risk of severe weather on Friday.

Northeast Arkansas, extreme northwest MS and most of west Tennessee are in a medium level risk at a 4 out of 5 risk level.

TIMING: Rain is possible in the morning, but not a guarantee in all locations. Widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms are likely between 3 and 9 PM. The greatest instability will be 3-7 PM.

Most of the Mid-South is under a 4 out of 5 severe weather threat.
Most of the Mid-South is under a 4 out of 5 severe weather threat.(wmc)

MAIN RISKS: Damaging winds are the main risk.

Tornadoes are possible with any storms, but it is conditional on early day rain.

Heavy rain and lightning will be likely in many areas with the strongest storms.

Large hail will be possible within the strongest storms.

Storm Threats
Storm Threats(WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details. You can watch our live updates on Apple TV, Roku TV and Fire TV if Tornado Warnings are issued.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV fatal crash
Two die in North Nashville head-on crash
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven
MPD confirms 2 police officers, suspect shot near E Raines Road
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant
2 dead, 5 hurt after shooting outside Prive Restaurant
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 3/30
First Alert Weather Day - Friday, December 10, 2021
Severe storms possible with a cold front on Friday
Wednesday evening weather update
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY and here’s what you need to know